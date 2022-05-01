community,

Next month women from Border Bellydance will be shimmying around central Albury to raise money for a domestic violence support group. All of the proceeds raised on May 14 will be donated to Betty's Place Women's Refuge. Belly dancers from across the world also will be taking part in what is an annual event. IN OTHER NEWS: Samantha Moore and her shimmy mob would be taking to the streets to raise awareness through several dances. The flash event will be taking donations and also will be offering a raffle, with the winners' names to be drawn a week later on May 21. Prizes included will be a $200 body shop hamper, a $75 blow-dry and cut voucher and a candle valued at $65. Mrs Moore said the charity was close to her heart after she had to access the services as a child. "The charity is a huge support service, helping people get the first point of access," she said. "My childhood experience was unsettling, and I want to help other children who are disadvantage." Betty's Place Women's Refuge provides crisis accommodation and support for women and their children. Community engagement coordinator Michelle Milligan said the community getting on board with the charity was appreciated. "We are so grateful that we can all make a difference in responding to domestic and family violence and homelessness," she said. "Thanks to our generous donors, we can provide better responses to people in need. "Women seem to think belly dancing is slim women and leads to stripping; that's not the case at all. "It's a beautiful art, accepting of all women of all shapes and sizes, and we are our own community." Anyone needing support over domestic violence can phone 1800 737 732 at any time of the day.

