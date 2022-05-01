news, local-news,

Another week is behind us on the federal election campaign trail and Border voters have had plenty to say. Increased inflation, which is set to lead to significant interest rate rises and up the cost of living, has been a key issue for The Border Mail's Pub Test panel this week, along with the ongoing uncertainty of plans for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. We welcome you to join the conversation. Send us a Letter to the Editor by emailing letters@bordermail.com.au. Christine Stewart believes the inflation rise will further compound a plethora of issues that face many Australians. "One thing that we sort of had a bit of confidence in was recovering from COVID and doing well compared to other countries, but now we're heading into the same boat they are," she said. Ms Stewart is of the belief three tiers of government is too many and suggested one could be removed and regional alternatives considered. "This health system is showing it too. There's three tiers as you know and local governments not functioning well here, they've had to put monitors into Wodonga and Moira," she added. "It was a disappointing week for the region with the announcement the long overdue blueprint for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital wouldn't be ready until the after the election. "One budding political candidate says a new hospital will take seven to 10 years to build. We can't wait a minute longer to address this matter." Rennie's Kim Monk has serious doubts on how much of a difference one-off $250 cost of living payments to pensioners and welfare recipients announced by the federal government this week will actually make. "Those that do not have much will struggle even more," Ms Monk said. "Interest rates will rise and more people will find it hard to pay their mortgage or even purchase an over-inflated property." While the push for a new Border hospital continues, Ms Monk, who has several years experience as a nurse, is unsure how it will be staffed. "Current nurses, doctors and ancillary staff are exhausted. Sure, build a hospital, but at least we know it will be mostly empty as the beds cannot be utilised due to staffing shortages," she said. "People outside of nursing know it is a difficult job with low wages." Ms Monk has also been upset with the number of candidate posters she has seen nailed to trees in the past two weeks and has written to several parties to have them removed from council, Crown land and heritage buildings. IN OTHER NEWS: Discussion of figures beyond the government's control, such as unemployment rates, is a source of frustration for Mark Cottee. "It would be really good to have proper reports from politicians at a local and federal level to say 'this is what I've actually delivered' not all the other nonsense that goes on with it," he said. "We need to get better at measuring what the members are doing for us in our regions." Indi Liberal candidate Ross Lyman spoke this week about the federal government's JobPass initiative, which aimed to remove hurdles that prevented qualified trade workers from securing employment on the other side of the border. But Mr Cottee said the region didn't have the workers to fill jobs as it was. "What they think we need is not what we need," he added. Retiree Joan Parker has fears those looking to enter the housing market could get caught out by rate rises. "I think anybody would have to be a little silly if they launched into a mortgage deal with any bank at the current low interest rates without recognising that they're going to go up," she said. "Inflation and cost of living generally is quite a worry." Ms Parker said she was also dismayed by the lack of interest shown by many people she has spoken to about the campaign. "They listen to one news bulletin and they turn off and go watch anything else on TV but the election stuff," she said. "They're completely turned off by it and I think this isn't good, but I'm a bit that way myself. "I don't know how long it will take to realise what we want to see is a bit of unity." Dialogue about climate change resurfaced at a federal level this week, which caught Daniel Searle off guard. "Going back to a discussion around climate change and net zero emissions by 2050. I guess I really thought that we'd closed that debate and made that clear," he said. "It was surprising to see a number of Queensland National Party members seem hesitant on that or not willing to continue their commitment to that. "I think that's where a lot of people that maybe do vote Liberal-National, but are keen to see more action on climate change get frustrated, because there's clearly a number of people within the Liberal Party, even Sussan Ley, who are very pro climate change and are doing something about it. "The reality is they just get hamstrung by people within the National Party who are really holding up progress on this issue." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

