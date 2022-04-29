news, court-and-crime,

A woman's chronic abuse of alcohol has been cited as central to a violent incident where she grabbed a knife and threatened to "slice up" her partner. This took place at the North Albury home she shared with her partner, played-out in front of their two young children. "It's a very serious offence that is before the court today," defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said, in a submission on sentencing before Albury Local Court. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms McCorriston said this was the first incident of domestic violence committed by Kamarah Jane John. It was conceded though, she said, that she had a matter of violence on her record from 2016. Ms McCorriston said it was clear that alcohol "was a significant factor in these offences". While John had attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in the past, she said, she had let this lapse. But Ms McCorriston said John was committed to re-engaging with the group. MORE COURT STORIES John, 34, has pleaded guilty before magistrate Tony Murray to charges of using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence, stalking or intimidation and possess a prohibited drug. Mr Murray, on ordering a sentence assessment report for John, agreed alcohol played a major role in the offending. He noted, too, that what John did was aggravated by having taken place with two young children, aged three and 10, "a short distance away" and the presence of the knife. The court was told John, while at home with her children, drank throughout the afternoon of April 1. Her partner became concerned for her mental health and so called for an ambulance. Police arrived minutes later and spoke to an "intoxicated" John, then left. The couple went back inside their Bateman Place home. "The accused picked up a kitchen knife, where she went over to the victim who was sitting on the edge of the bed watching TV," police said. "I should slice you up," she threatened, so he called Triple-0. John will be sentenced on June 28.

