Yarrawonga might have unearthed the season's best recruit of the 'non-profile' players in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Little-known wing Ryan Einsporn was outstanding in last week's win over Myrtleford, clocking up a host of disposals and harrassing opponents in defence with his pace. "(Coach Mark Whiley) has told me my role is hard running up and down the wing and use my pace," the 22-year-old revealed. Einsporn spent his primary school years around Tungamah before moving to Melbourne for high school. He played for Rowville Hawks in the Eastern Football League and also represented Eastern Ranges in the state's high-profile under 18 competition. "I came through the system in the under 16s and played Vic Metro, but it never really happened (an AFL career), but it's been good enjoying my footy and getting back and playing local footy with 'Yarra'," he explained. Yarrawonga has started the season unbeaten after three rounds and while it has a host of profile recruits, including Michael Gibbons - who again hasn't been named for Saturday's away clash against Wangaratta Rovers after suffering a lower leg injury in the pre-season - the club knows it will only challenge for the top three if the talented batch of youngsters lift from last year. "He (Einsporn) trained with us all pre-season and set the standard for all us older boys, so it's good to see him being rewarded for all his hard work," Whiley suggested. "Just with that age group, all our boys have picked up their work ethic, it's come a long way." Twenty-two-year-old Ryan Bruce has been in super form as he continues a resurgence from a Covid-impacted form slump, while Bailey Frauenfelder kicked six goals against Myrtleford. While the Pigeons remain without Gibbons and fellow high profile recruit Leigh Williams (recovering from broken finger), the Hawks named former Western Bulldog Lukas Webb after he missed last week's classy display against Lavington with a back injury. On paper, the match looks extremely tight, although it must be said the same theory applied to at least two matches last week in Lavington-Rovers, along with Yarrawonga-Myrtleford, and they were one-sided 58 and 36-point wins respectively. ALSO IN SPORT Rovers have a two-two win-loss record, so the result is more important for the home side.

