A sold-out crowd has shown its support for a pre Mother's Day lunch fundraiser hosted by the Boat Shed at Lake Hume. The event attracted 180 people on Friday for an afternoon of food, wine and live music while raising money and awareness in support of Betty's Place. The event raised $31,200 for the Albury women's refuge, up from $20,000 last year. Betty's Place supports women who are victims of domestic violence perpetrators. Caseworker Catrina Warner said the extra money the charity received were appreciated on top of state contributions. "Proceeds that are raised will go in our living life fund, which will be put towards extra activities for children to feel connected and supported in an unusual environment," she said. "While Betty's Place is not home, we can create a space for children to feel involved." Businesses across the region had donated prizes towards a raffle on the day, with $7000 alone raised from tickets. IN OTHER NEWS: Rosy Seaton, owner of the Traverse Alpine Group which represents The Boat Shed Lake Hume, said the support for the day had been overwhelming. "A day like that doesn't happen by itself. I'm proud and grateful," she said. General manager of Traverse Alpine Group Shannon Exelby said it was not just the women who needed to support change. "We can see the ladies here are supporting one another and understanding there is a change to be made. The real change happens when the gentleman of the world come and support the women ...," he said. "That's what we advocate for and certainly how we present our business." Albury mayor Kylie King said the compassion in the community was fantastic. "As the mayor of the city and the city I love, I want to foster a caring community that shows support, love and kindness ... It's exactly what we need," she said.

