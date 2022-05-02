news, local-news,

The member for Indi says the federal government has given no solution for increasing costs of living and has called on the Liberal candidate for Indi to outline how his party would address the problem if he were elected. Dr Helen Haines says housing affordability and living costs are residents' top concern when she travels around her electorate. "I had one young woman tell me that she had 170 applications around our Border region to try to find a place to live so that she could take up a job," she said. "Housing prices have increased 33 per cent in Wodonga in the last two years, 34 per cent in Wangaratta, and 54 per cent in Bright. "We've got nothing from the Coalition, no words at all from the Liberal candidate for Indi, nothing to say about the housing affordability crisis here on the Border and across our region. "It's not only housing of course, electricity prices are going up, food prices are going up." IN OTHER NEWS: In response, Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman said he was the only candidate for Indi qualified to tackle economic and cost of living pressures. "I have a Master of Business Administration from Melbourne Business School and a Master of Economics, while working as an executive at top Australian companies, KPMG, Ernst & Young and Woolworths," he said. "Unlike the Independent, who sits outside of government and talks about problems, the Liberals in government get on and solve them. "The Liberal government cut fuel taxes in half, saving Australians 22 cents a litre on fuel, introduced a $420 cost of living tax offset for low-and-middle income earners, on top of the $1500 tax cut from July 1, meaning 62,700 people in Indi get to keep more of what they earn. "We have delivered a one-off $250 cost of living payment to 21,417 pensioners; 5,889 disability support recipients; 1,980 carers; 5,414 jobseekers; and 3,471 eligible self-funded retirees in Indi." Dr Haines said she'd put forward plans to help with the regional housing crisis. "I've talked to land developers to local councils to builders and to everyday people seeking housing and I've put forward a solid plan, but crickets from the government," she said. "I've put a plan to government that would enable a $2 billion regional housing infrastructure fund, so that somewhere like Wangaratta that needs $200 million right now to improve the sewerage system to enable land to be developed, could get on and do that."

