Police rule out foul play in two Albury home fires

Police have ruled out foul play in two weekend house fires as authorities issue warnings after a string of such incidents. There have been four major fires at Albury properties in less than a week. A shed at the rear of a Gabrielle Court home in Lavington was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday last week. The owner had an enclosed wood fire burning and thought it was extinguished. The fire caused extensive damage and took about 40 minutes to put out. Crews were called to a home on Glenly Street in North Albury later that day. That property was also extensively damaged after being reported to Triple-0 about 3.20pm. Nearby residents used garden hoses at the scene. In the two most recent incidents, firefighters were called to burning homes at the same time in North Albury and East Albury on Sunday afternoon. A mother and her five-year-old twins fled a Swan Street home as fire took hold about 1.30pm, with the home left uninhabitable. Firefighters managed to contain a Tara Avenue blaze about the same time after a neighbour noticed smoke and called Triple-0. IN OTHER NEWS: A police spokeswoman confirmed Sunday's incidents weren't considered suspicious. Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said the fires showed the importance of fire safety, particularly as the weather cooled. "Fire and Rescue NSW offer a free fire home safety check," he said. "Now that it's coming in to winter, we have had an increase in house fires in the local area. "People should get things like electric blankets on their beds checked and clean any lint from their dryers. "At this time of year we also tend to get a lot of chimney fires, due to them getting clogged up with soot." Inspector Finlay said clothes should also be a metre from heaters when drying.

