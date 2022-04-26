North Albury home badly damaged by fire, police investigating

news, local-news,

A North Albury home has been extensively damaged by fire. Firefighters were called to a Glenly Street property, near Sylvania Avenue, about 3.20pm on Tuesday. There had been concerns raised that a 16-year-old boy was possibly still inside the burning house. Fire crews donned breathing apparatus and searched the property while it was still alight, but found no sign of the boy. It was later determined he hadn't been at the home at the time. Albury station officer Simon Huggett said neighbours had assisted with garden hoses before fire crews arrived. "The front of the house was fully alight," he said. "The fire was mostly contained to the front, and firefighters did an excellent job to stop the spread of fire. "The neighbours did a pretty good job before we arrived." The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the entire home, and the front of the building was badly burnt. Police attended the scene and are investigating the cause. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's probably $4000 worth of damage and lost items," he sai The origin of the flames appeared to have been a couch at the front of the home but the exact cause was unclear. Detectives could be seen examining the front of the house. Station officer Huggett said it was important people had working smoke alarms as the weather cooled and that they checked heaters before using them. "People are starting to use wood fires and heaters," he said. "They've had all summer to accumulate dust and spiderwebs. "With anything you use, it needs to have a service and be looked over."

