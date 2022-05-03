news, local-news,

THE Liberal Party has preferenced Independent MP Helen Haines last for Indi, below Labor and the Greens. On his how to vote material, Liberal candidate Ross Lyman has Dr Haines lists 10th out of the 10 Indi candidates standing for the May 21 federal election. That contrasts with the last election in 2019 when the party placed Dr Haines above Labor and the Greens in a field of seven. Mr Lyman said the bottom-placed listing reflected Liberal concerns about Dr Haines' parliamentary voting record, policies and support from environmental lobbyists Climate 200. "If you vote for Nadia David you get Labor, and if you vote for Benjamin Gilbert you get the Greens, you know what you're getting, but looking at Helen Haines you don't know what you're getting," Mr Lyman said. "We're less than three weeks out from the election and she will not say who she will support in the event of a hung parliament. "But there are other Independent candidates who can say who they would support. "Rebekha Sharkie in Mayo says she would vote for the Coalition and Jo Dyer in Boothby has said she would vote for Labor." Dr Haines was not fazed by the Liberal Party move. "I'm not surprised that's what they've done," Dr Haines said. "The big parties do deals on preferences. "I'm not part of that, I run an open ticket, I don't tell people how to vote." Nationals candidate Liz Fisher has put Dr Haines 8th with the Animal Justice Party and Greens nominees last. In 2019, the Nationals had Dr Haines had fourth ahead of Labor, which is 7th this time. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm really concerned about the trend of independents, I think functional government benefits from having a majority of MPs from major parties," Mrs Fisher said. "My preferences were done in consultation with the head office and they looked at what was the lesser of what we would contemplate or tolerate and clearly Animal Justice would be completely opposite of what our membership base is and they clearly had to go near the bottom." Ms David noted the Liberal Party's decision to preference parties linked to Senator Pauline Hanson and mining mogul Clive Palmer ahead of Dr Haines. "I did find it really surprising they would put One Nation and United Australia Party above Helen and I think that says a lot about what they think about those people," Ms David said. Meanwhile in Farrer, incumbent MP Liberal Sussan Ley is following her 2019 approach by placing Labor and Greens candidates in the last positions on her how to vote material. Labor contender Darren Cameron has preferenced Ms Ley at No.6 ahead of United Australia and One Nation hopefuls in the final places. Former Albury mayor Amanda Duncan-Strelec has been put at No.5 by both Ms Ley and Mr Cameron. Ms Duncan-Strelec will not be dictating preferences. "I think people are smart enough and intelligent enough to decide for themselves," she said. "There will be enough how to vote cards out there without me adding to them." Ms Duncan-Strelec also said she would not have online election pages. "I don't like the idea of trolls, I had experience with online when I was on council, particularly when I was fighting to get the (Hume Highway) bypass, and I feel an online presence isn't necessary," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/74123b51-1b4d-4bae-bfb4-b3a7d763712b.jpg/r0_313_5496_3418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg