Integrity was a key word among The Border Mail's Pub Test panel this week with a lack of interest in an anti-corruption commission shown by Prime Minister Scott Morrison throughout the federal election campaign. Just two weeks remain until Australians head to the ballot box. Thurgoona's Joan Parker was pleased to see federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg and his direct opponent Jim Chalmers declare a mutual respect for each other during their debate this week. "It's a little bit of what I'm talking about, let's not throw mud, let's be respectful on these sorts of things," she said. "I was also pleased to see the Labor Party said that during this caretaker government period, they would be happy to support any positive response from the Coalition in the form of emergency funding for newsprint. "There's another bipartisan stance being taken in getting this rescue package in place, but it might only be temporary." Despite her conservative leanings, Mrs Parker said she found it difficult to understand the Prime Minister's "determination to stand against the introduction of a federal integrity commission" and would like to see him leave the door ajar on the discussion. Daniel Searle said the Morrison government continued to push messages of fear and division and had no interest in doing anything about integrity or corruption or in parliament. "I heard (Deputy Prime Minister) Barnaby Joyce say people in the regions aren't talking to him about it, maybe I move in different circles to Barnaby Joyce," he said. "From people I talk to, a concern about corruption and integrity in parliament is a big issue and I think that is a vote-winner. "I think people are tired of all the massive wasting and rorts that go on when there's no oversight and no accountability within politics. It's time we had some sort of federal body that can investigate these things." Mr Searle said the longer it took to form an integrity commission, the further trust in politicians and the democratic process would erode. IN OTHER NEWS: Politicians and the public service must be accountable and open to scrutiny, according to Christine Stewart. "They don't feel the pain we do. They've been paid through COVID," she said. "New Zealand pollies took a 20 per cent pay cut and they have no Senate and neither does our Queensland government. Perhaps it is time we started saving money and got rid of the Senate." Ms Stewart would have liked to see conditions applied to JobKeeper payments offered during the peak of COVID restrictions so multinational companies that made record profits would be forced to pay it back to the government. "Something has gone very wrong with our political system and it needs to be addressed," she added. Farrer voter Kim Monk hopes to see election candidates have more of a presence in the final two weeks of the campaign. "I wrote to all candidates or, at least the ones that I could find email addresses for, and only received one response that did not answer any of my queries," she said. "I would like to hear and see the smaller parties in the community more, having not heard about many of them nor what they wish to see happen in the electorate." Ms Monk's concerns with illegally displayed political signs around Federation Shire led to one removal. The Rennie resident chose not to tune into early debates, but will be watching with interest next Wednesday when Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese go head to head. Mark Cottee is worried about a lack of public awareness ahead of the election. "It's important to know who you're voting for and why you're voting for them. Don't be lured into these pre-selection cards," he said. "I think what we really need to be mindful of this election is preferences will make a difference. "The lack of engagement by people, I understand it, but I don't necessarily enjoy the fact that people could just probably turn up to the ballot box, not even tick a box and just put it in the bin." Mr Cottee can't see a victory for Scott Morrison. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

