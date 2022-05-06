news, local-news,

A Border artist is hoping to support people processing the loss of a loved one through a a series of ceramic workshops. Brenda Kausche said she was inspired to run her weekly 'Missing Piece' pottery class, after losing her own partner, "who was a big believer in living your dreams", last year. "I don't think it's in place of counselling, not by any means, it's just a way we can acknowledge you're going through this," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I love pottery and I do want to help people, I've found this is a way I can marry them together and I think clay's very tactile and that's very grounding as well. "It's helping people deal with a person they've lost, by making necklaces and holding pieces and vases or urns or whatever they like to help remember that person." Ms Kausche said the classes provided "a little bit of fun" to bereaved people and built a like-minded community. She said people could write quotes, birth dates or imprint items belonging to the deceased person or pet into the clay to remember them.

