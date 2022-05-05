news, local-news,

Albury Wodonga Health will aim to recruit future staff to its ranks at its annual careers forum on Friday. The cross-border health service will have 17 employees from various fields on hand at La Trobe University talk to more than 200 school students about the opportunities available in rural and regional settings. Allied health educator Megan Tankard said regardless of where students studied, they could have a fulfilling career in the country. "I think it's really challenging when you're young to try to hone in on one career, so I think the important thing is to know that you can get into health in some way, but it might not be where you end up," she said. "One of our doctors in particular started as a physio and then did medicine. "It's really showcasing what health is and what it has to offer, but very importantly, that we need people in the country. "Presenters will talk about what they do as a career, how they got there, what they studied, where they might have done placement and what they might have changed to. "It highlights that there's lots of ways to get into a certain career." IN OTHER NEWS: Physiotherapist Georgia Coburn is excited to be involved in the forum and share her story. "It's an interactive way of showing kids what it actually looks like in the wards and not just what Grey's Anatomy looks like," she said. "We're showing the people that might see someone who has presented to a hospital and how we interact with each other and as a team." Registered nurse and clinical educator Lauren Mullavey is confident the forum will help address the need for more staff at Albury Wodonga Health. "Victoria and New South Wales have been talking about how we've got such a staffing crisis for nurses statewide, but it doesn't just affect Sydney and it doesn't affect Melbourne, it affects us too and we see it on the ward level," she said. Dietetics, cosmetic nursing and speech pathology are among 33 sessions on offer. Students can register on the Albury Wodonga Careers Advisers Association website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/294bf3e3-212a-4c77-838d-06e1e31d8a24.jpg/r0_285_6582_4004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg