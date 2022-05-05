Charges laid after cars stolen in Wangaratta, no bail bid by man

news, court-and-crime,

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing two cars in Wangaratta, one of which was burnt out. Ethan Puglisi, 23, faced the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday. He was allegedly involved in two car thefts in the city. IN OTHER NEWS: One of the vehicles was burnt out at Northern Beaches on April 28. Another man was arrested and bailed to July 11. Puglisi, who was represented by lawyer Nancy Battiato, did not make an application for bail and will return to the Wangaratta court on Wednesday next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/addb45db-a02d-4807-b1cc-cca1f5cab6f9.jpg/r10_285_4490_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg