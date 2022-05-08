news, local-news,

Since 2014 reports of wild dog predation have halved, but North East residents are being urged not to become complacent and to maintain their management programs. National Wild Dog Action Plan coordination committee member Peter Star, who has a farm near Talgarno, said a recent report showed the downward trend of wild dog attacks and incidents. "There was that report that came out last week to say that wild dog attacks and sightings were on the decline, which is great to hear," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "But the reality is the threat is always out there for wild dogs and I know for a fact at the moment there's some activity in the Thologolong region of the Upper Murray." Mr Star said up to 10 wild dogs had been removed from the area recently, and urged land holders and farmers to continue their management programs. "There's always going to be incursions, a dog is always going to pop out somewhere and wreak havoc," he said. "Because we've got these good reports, the challenge then is not to be complacent." The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's wild dog program Hume and Mallee operations manager Craig Hamilton said the wild dog program had this year established 2323 bait stations and replaced 4648 baits in response to 303 farmer related incident reports. "Wild dog controllers have established 1919 trap sets, and checked those trap sets 12,659 times, and have helped facilitate the protection of farmland through community wild dog control," he said. Mr Hamilton said the downward trend in incident reports had been achieved through strong collaboration with landholders and community groups, successful community baiting programs, aerial baiting program, improved technology in pest exclusion fencing and expansion of exclusion fencing networks.

