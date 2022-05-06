Police appeal for public help to find teenage boy last seen in Henty

news, local-news,

A missing teenager last seen at a Henty property is believed to be travelling between the Albury and Wagga areas. Dallas Luck, 17, hasn't been seen since Tuesday and Riverina Police District officers began inquiries when he did not return. Police are now appealing for public assistance. "Dallas is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of medium build, with short brown hair cut in a 'mullet' style," police said in a statement. "He was last seen wearing a black jumper, dark pants and a black cap." Anyone who sees Dallas or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/b7324e89-1180-49dc-b8df-20ad00f5a7bf.jpg/r0_80_433_325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg