sport, australian-rules-football, kiewa-sandy creek, yackandandah, jack neil

League heavyweight Kiewa-Sandy Creek flexed its considerable muscle to easily account for a disappointing Yackandandah by 47 points at Yackandandah on Saturday. The Hawks booted the opening three goals of the match and were never seriously challenged as they cruised to a 15.10 (100) to 8.5 (53) victory. They now boast a 4-1 record and face a red-hot Beechworth this weekend who are the only undefeated side in the competition. In contrast, the pressure is starting to mount on Yackandandah's finals credentials. Last year's minor premiers look a shadow of the side that boasted a 10-1 record last season. Darren Holmes' charges sit eighth with a 2-3 record but have a friendly draw over the next month with matches against Thurgoona, Rutherglen, Wahgunyah and Tallangatta. Hawks coach Jack Neil said it was crucial to bounce back after losing narrowly to flag contender Chiltern the previous week. "I personally rate Yackandandah highly and have no doubt they will be thereabouts when the whips are cracking in September," Neil said. "We just needed the four points today after losing to Chiltern last weekend. "I thought we were able to execute the fundamentals well which we have been working on at training." The Hawks were buoyed by the return of key forward Connor Newnham who missed the previous week due to work commitments. Newnham dragged down several strong contested marks and was the most dominant forward on the ground. ALSO IN SPORT But arguably it was the Hawks' defence comprising Mason Brown, Nic Carney, Caleb Beattie and Dillon Blaszczyk that was the cornerstone to the impressive victory. Not only did they restrict the Roos to eight goals but also ensured the opposition didn't kick successive majors for the entire match. "It has been a focus to defend well and they certainly executed that well today," Neil said. "I think Connor coming back also highlighted how important he is to our structures. "Connor's presence really lifts the group and he provides a lot of energy when he is up and about." Adding further merit to the win the Hawks were without senior regulars Jack Haughen, Caleb Simmonds and Cal Turner. Neil felt the Hawks had laid the foundations of a top-three finish over the opening five rounds. "If you were offered at the start of the season to be 4-1, you would take it every time," he said. "We dropped a close one last week. "Beechworth will be a good challenge this week and the playing group are eagerly anticipating the match. "They are the benchmark at the minute and certainly one of the most improved sides in the competition." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/aeac5876-17ca-403f-a42b-b3d6587a1690.jpg/r0_187_4548_2757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg