Women across the region are encouraged to come along to a new support group specifically for those who have endured domestic violence or are currently going through it.
The group will be held once a fortnight on a Friday at Birallee Park Neighbourhood House.
The not-for-profit organisation has services available for men too and includes all types of domestic violence.
Although this group is for females only, Mel Hulm, a volunteer of the neighbourhood house and a survivor of domestic violence points out "DV doesn't discriminate against age, gender, economic status or cultural backgrounds".
"It can happen to all kinds of people," she said.
The mother-of-three has a passion for helping others and is keen to get her group up and running and, hopefully in the future, a connection group for males too.
"I would like to see a time when male victims can be included in the DV support group or have their own support group," she said. "I would be happy to share contacts and partnerships to help get their support group off the ground."
"As a survivor myself, this is such an important group, and it's not just for women going through it, it's also for friends or family members who want support or advice for a loved one."
The DV support group is held at 39 Emerald Avenue in West Wodonga. Morning tea and a hot drink will be provided for a gold coin donation.
But the co-ordinators don't want people to be afraid to come if they don't have the funds.
"We don't want people to stay away because they don't have a gold coin donation; if you're in need and you want support, and you want to talk, you're welcome," Ms Hulm said.
"We know that domestic violence can happen to anyone, and we would never turn anyone away that was seeking assistance or wanting information about local organisations and services."
Wodonga Police and other community organisations will be working alongside the neighbourhood house to try to ensure services are readily available on request.
"We collect mobile phones (that are no longer needed or in use) and then send them to a company in Queensland where the mobile phones are reset and refurbished and then gifted to registered charities and organisations that work with victims of domestic violence," Ms Hulm said.
"The safe phones are then provided as part of an individual's 'safe' or 'escape' plan offering a lifeline to call for help when it is needed most. The phones are not just for female victims to access, they are for all victims."
"We do have information for male victims, and we would be happy to support and assist them in getting support."
The neighbourhood house offers a safe environment for women to chat with other women who understand and relate to the circumstances.
Ms Hulm will be hosting the group for those experiencing or who have lived through domestic violence. She wants to share her story of survival.
"It's about coming together as a community and supporting one other in getting through whatever it may be at the time," Ms Hulm said. "We talk about the services that we have been involved in, what helped us during that time, what self helps and self-care worked and didn't work, and just life in general."
