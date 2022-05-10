A childhood in Africa and a love of adventure led to a Border author's first book at the age of 85.
Robert Cox will describe his novel Acute Left Turn during a free author talk on Thursday, May 12, at Albury Library Museum.
Born in 1936, Cox grew up in what was then Rhodesia and after school and national service he took a gap year - that turned into two years - in Australia and New Zealand in 1959-60.
Back in his home land, he married, studied, worked in accounting and then immigrated to Australia with his family in 1978, settling in Adelaide.
In 2005, he and wife Molly moved to the Border and now live in Baranduda.
With two adult sons and five grandchildren, Cox began writing Acute Left Turn in 2017.
"Really, I had hundreds and hundreds of memories, very vivid memories, of growing up, going right through my life," he said.
"I just knew that I had so many memories and had witnessed so much around the world, in southern Africa, in Australia ... that I decided to write the book.
"The latter part of the book is fiction whereas the first part of the book is reminiscences, though no names and no places are actual."
Described as young adult travel and adventure, Acute Left Turn tells of Rod and his friend Mukwe growing up together in a rural African town.
Life is idyllic until Rod is falsely accused of attacking a policeman who tries to shoot his dog. Rod's jailing and subsequent escape with Mukwe starts a journey of new identities, the diamond trade and undercover work to thwart a drug-smuggling operation.
While Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, later experienced civil conflict, "up until that time it was very peaceful".
"The mere fact that I befriended an African just showed that one could do that," Cox said.
"His father was the maintenance man for my dad.
"It was a very enjoyable country to live in."
A keen reader himself, Cox likes authors such as Zane Grey, Tom Clancy and Nevil Shute.
"I want some action and I want the people in it to be totally in charge of themselves," he said of his preferred books.
Acute Left Turn, released in December, is available online and published through IngramSpark, with the cover design by Luke Harris.
Cox said Writers Victoria had offered good support, as did his wife, during four years of work on the book.
"I'm very thrilled with it, and proud, and I hope other people might get as much satisfaction as I do," he said.
The author talk will be held on Thursday, May 12, 11.30am to 12.30pm at Albury Library Museum, corner of Kiewa and Swift streets. Book sales will be available on the day.
