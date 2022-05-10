The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Team Australia needs Independent MPs to kick goals for all

By Letters to the Editor
May 10 2022 - 11:30pm
ISSUES OF CONCERN: Independent Indi MP Helen Haines gathers four Border doctors together on Monday to discuss Albury-Wodonga's inadequate health facilities. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Football analogy works both ways

Phil Taubert gives an interesting AFL football analogy on the Independents running for election (Letters, 4/5). However I think this argument can be turned completely around. It's a simple fact that Independents are good for democracy and can kick goals for their own communities and Australia.

