YOUR SAY: Team Australia needs Independent MPs to kick goals for all

Phil Taubert gives an interesting AFL football analogy on the Independents running for election (Letters, 4/5). However I think this argument can be turned completely around. It's a simple fact that Independents are good for democracy and can kick goals for their own communities and Australia.
As Cathy McGowan outlines in the same edition, the Independents have already kicked goals for the good of their electorates and Australia. Zali Steggall highlighting the urgent need for climate action now, not only in 2050 - GOAL. Helen Haines stressing the desperate need for an integrity commission at a federal level - GOAL. Rebekha Sharkie, likewise in aged care - GOAL. These are all signs that democracy is reawakening at a grassroot level in Australia.
There is widespread dissatisfaction with present incumbents, especially in the issues of taking serious climate action by 2030 and the stonewalling of a federal integrity commission. If the Independents hold the balance of power think of the other goals that could be scored. Serious action for First Nations people with the Statement from the Heart, establishment of a fair go for renters, the need for more social housing, decent wages for aged care workers. Plus treating refugees and asylum seekers in Australia with decency and respect.
By his recent comments Scott Morrison is showing he is running scared of this display of people power. He sees his hold on power being threatened by this group of Independents who, if elected, will score goal after goal for Team Australia in the last quarter!
In recent times there has been a trend away from the major federal parties in favour of Independents. This leaves us at risk of a hung Parliament in this forthcoming election. China is seeking to establish a presence in the Solomon Islands, we watch with horror the war in the Ukraine and we move into a period of economic recovery following the necessary government spending to assist us through the pandemic.
What Australia needs is a strong federal government with a focus on foreign security and economic stability. The last thing we need is a hung Parliament.
I haven't written a formal letter but would like to register my disappointment at locals missing results in our local paper of local sport. As a mother, then grandmother, I always eagerly waited on The Border to see the scores and how my sons and grandsons went on the weekend in the O and M and the Tallangatta league and whether they were in the best players. This is most important for elderly people no longer able to travel to matches.
