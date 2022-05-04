YOUR SAY: What do you have to do to get a GP visiting aged care?

news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Albury-Wodonga, Indi, Independents, Federal election

What do you have to do to have a General Practitioner visit an aged care facility? If you have a parent or friend in care you may understand the situation that many patients/residents are finding. GPs who are joining the health industry in recent years want a 9 to 5 role. Yes! Great if you can do that but patients/residents do not get sick always in those hours. Before going into care my parent was able to be transported to the GP's rooms but when the circumstances change the availability of the GP does also. The surgery informs me that they are time poor and are understaffed with GPs. The next best choice is transport the resident to the Emergency Department hence putting more pressure on the service already feeling the hurt. The last of the mature-aged GPs that came with the doctor's bag in hand are all about to retire. One GP in the area has what is best described as a monopoly on the facilities and when that GP is not able to visit anymore, what happens then? GP wanted for aged care facility! IN OTHER NEWS: Beware the minor parties and Independents. Only a team can win. Imagine the following: 15 players in blue guernseys take the field, 14 players in red are the opposition. The remaining seven are each wearing various and differing coloured guernseys. These mercenary players have no commitment to either team. They may, and will, decide which way to kick as the mood takes them. They may even change which team to favour throughout the match, even changing back and forth during play periods. Only a well-coached and disciplined team can win. When considering your vote, remember: There is no "i" in team, there are in minor parties and Independent. MORE COMMENT The letters pages are a very needed forum to get feelings out to candidates who will disappear after the election, even if elected. The talk at us is the case during elections and then shut out input after, so evident after the recent council elections. The public would respect and regard some tough calls this election. First up GST needs to be raised by 2.5 per cent and businesses that only take cash investigated, there are far too many. The crisis in health and aged care and medication costs being unaffordable needs a solution that is sustainable. Many people live on full or part aged pensions in multi million dollar homes - those homes need to be part of the aged pension asset test. This would ease the aged pension and health costs by billions of dollars and create a good support for real need. Maybe unpopular but it is essential and needs a bipartisan approach. This makes new urgently needed hospitals possible. MORE ELECTION NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/58e99263-0dc1-43fc-9f0a-de7becbf42ca.jpg/r0_713_3280_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg