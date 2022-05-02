news, local-news,

THE generosity of Coles workers and shoppers has seen $26,648 raised for the family of a Wodonga teenager who drowned in the Murray River on Christmas Day. A cheque for that amount was presented on Monday to Awezaye Lunanga, the older sister of Jules Lunanga who worked at the supermarket before his death. Mr Lunanga's boss Abbas Aleskafi said the money would help the 18 year-old's parents in Africa. IN OTHER NEWS: "It came from the heart from all staff," Mr Aleskafi said. A Coles worker from Deniliquin gave $200 and other money came via barbecues, lunches, morning teas, a social club and cans in stores. Ms Lunanga, 21, was thrilled, saying the money would help her African-based mother buy a four-bedroom house in Burundi or the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "I'm so happy, I'm really happy," she said. "It really means a lot to me, we couldn't make anything without it and it is going to help buy property for my mum and it will help my dad." The money is in addition to $32,205 raised through a GoFundMe page set-up by Border church members after the tragedy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

