IT seems strange to use phrases such as "ladder leaders" and "top-of-the-table" about Beechworth.
But after opening the season with five consecutive wins, the Bushrangers remain the only undefeated side and on top of the ladder.
Advertisement
The Bushrangers have claimed the scalps of Rutherglen, Mitta United, Wodonga Saints, Barnawartha and Wahgunyah.
And while they were expected to win four of those matches, the upset win over Barnawartha was the club's most significant victory in recent memory.
Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey said the club was embracing its new found resurgence.
"It's been a promising start and internally we think we are a genuine finals contender," Carey said.
"We are excited by what's happened so far and what's in store for us.
"It's no secret that it has been a lean few years for us.
"I know our critics are quick to point out that most of our wins have come against sides not expected to make finals.
"Which is spot on and we are fully aware that we have achieved nothing yet."
The Bushrangers are in the midst of one of longest finals droughts in the competition.
They have failed to play finals since winning their most recent flag in 2010.
However, the appointment of Tom Cartledge alongside Carey as co-coaches sparked a recruiting blitz.
The Bushrangers now boast their best list in more than a decade.
Carey said the upset win over finals contender Barnawartha had done wonders for their self-belief.
"Nothing beats that winning feeling," he said.
"The win was a bit of reward for effort and the boys did the hard work over the pre-season and are now reaping the rewards."
Beechworth's finals credentials will come under the microscope over the next month, starting with Saturday's clash against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Advertisement
Dederang-Mt Beauty, Tallangatta and Yackandandah loom over the following three rounds.
ALSO IN SPORT
Carey labelled Saturday's clash as the club's biggest match since the 2010 grand final.
"It's a big statement but it's first versus fourth on the ladder and we haven't been involved in a big match like that for more than a decade," he said.
"I think most people expect Kiewa to contest another grand final.
Advertisement
"So there is probably no bigger challenge in the competition than Kiewa at Kiewa but it's a challenge that we are eagerly anticipating.
"We feel that on exposed form that we are the most improved side in the competition.
"Saturday will give us a better indication."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.