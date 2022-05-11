Workers at the Wodonga Golf Club Pro Shop say they're disappointed by a break in, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Intruders jimmied open a door and smashed glass to gain entry into the shop at about 2.45am.
Club professional Gavin Vearing said six police officers were already on the scene when he arrived at about 3am.
"I was very lucky," he said.
"I was expecting a lot of golf equipment to be taken, but they only took the til which had the daily float in it, which wasn't too much and just some coins ... and a lot of the chocolates and things like that so it was pretty lucky."
Mr Vearing said about $400 to $500 worth was taken in total, but the shop would have to pay for a new set of keys and a locksmith as well.
"In all honesty I was actually relieved when I got there, because I was expecting a lot of my stock to be taken ... I didn't want $10,000 to $20,000 worth of stock taken," he said.
Shop worker Mike Fraser said it was disappointing to hear about the break in, but was thankful the shop was not going to have to replace stolen golfing equipment and products.
"The expectation was when you've got golf clubs and shoes and everything else, that would go as well," he said.
"So clearly they were only after cash."
Ms Fraser said the location of the Golf Club Pro Shop made it more vulnerable to theft.
"The golf course used to be out of town, but now with houses all around it you've got a lot of people walking through," he said.
Mr Vearing said it was the first break in at the club in his three to four years there.
"One of the older members has been here 30 years and it's the first one he's aware of," he said.
Mr Vearing said he would update the shop's security and protection measures in the wake of the burglary.
"We will set up a new alarm system that's really loud, that neighbours will be able to hear," he said.
Mr Vearing said there was CCTV footage of the intruders, but he had updated the technology so he could view what was happening from his phone.
He said the ordeal was a shame in a small community.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
