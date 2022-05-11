Man dies on Markwood road trying to flag down a car after crash

A Myrtleford man died when hit by a car at Markwood in the aftermath of an earlier crash on Wednesday.
Police said a vehicle rolled on Yarrabee Road before 12.30pm.
"Investigators have been told the male occupant of the car then tried to flag down a car, which stopped," police said in a statement.
"It is understood a third vehicle came around a bend and had to swerve around the second car, hitting the male on the road.
"Sadly, the pedestrian, a 47-year-old Myrtleford man, died at the scene."
The female driver of the car stopped and is currently helping police with their inquiries.
Major Collision Investigation Unit will be attending.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
