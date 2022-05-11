The Border Mail
Myrtleford man, 47, dies when hit by car on Yarrabee Road, Markwood

By Janet Howie
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
Man dies on Markwood road trying to flag down a car after crash

A Myrtleford man died when hit by a car at Markwood in the aftermath of an earlier crash on Wednesday.

