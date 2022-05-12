A Wodonga man has hit out at poor disabled access to the city's prepoll booth after a difficult experience to cast his vote this week.
Wheelchair user Grant Myers has attended the Salvation Army hall on Lawrence Street to vote ahead of many elections due to its adequate disabled parking and the ramp at the rear of the building.
Advertisement
However, when he arrived on Tuesday night to do the same, he was met with a sign saying the car park was closed to voters and to be used by Salvation Army personnel and clientele only.
"I've always voted here because of the easy access and at around six o'clock I went around to the normal parking spot, but it was closed off," Mr Myers said.
"I forced my way in and parked the car and one of Helen Haines' volunteers went and got an AEC official and he said the new (Salvation Army) minister wouldn't allow it.
"That meant I had to come around here (to Lawrence Street) and park where it's dangerous.
"It's one of the busiest streets in Wodonga and I've got to have the car door wide open to get myself out.
"They did offer to assist me, but I refused to wheel up the roadway because there's no footpath."
Mr Myers eventually made his way into the hall to vote, but wanted conditions improved for others with disabilities in the community.
Major Denise Milkins, corps officer at Salvation Army Wodonga, said the group's services would run as normal and it had to continue to offer support to its clients.
"We provide the facility for the polling booth, but there's polling booth parking on site," she said.
"The decision about where that is rests with the AEC."
IN OTHER NEWS:
An AEC spokesperson said they were aware of the restrictions and said the AEC website stated no designated disability parking was available at the site.
"Our staff have done their best to provide an option for disabled people who need parking nearby by setting up temporary parking," the spokesperson said.
"On polling day, there will be four polling places in Wodonga which all have parking available and wheelchair access.
"It's important to remember that all venues are secured at short notice. We have to be ready to run the federal election and secure 8000 voting venues based on an unknown date.
Advertisement
"For the early voting period there is simply not sufficient venues of the required size sitting vacant across Australia, or Wodonga, for the required time period for us to secure for a rolling 10-month period.
"We'd urge people who have mobility restrictions to review the accessibility information available and come to another location on polling day itself, alternatively postal voting is a great option for those with accessibility needs as it will come straight to their door."
Indi Labor Party candidate Nadia David said disabled access shouldn't be an afterthought.
"Disability access isn't a 'nice thing to have' but a necessity," she said.
"People with mobility issues and disabilities have a legal right not only to vote, but to access public places.
Advertisement
"We, as a community, need to place importance on accessibility.
"Funding must be prioritised to upgrade existing publicly-owned buildings to ensure easy access for everyone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.