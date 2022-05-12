The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga wheelchair user Grant Myers describes difficult experience to cast his vote early

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 12 2022 - 2:41am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT EASY: Wodonga's Grant Myers tries to get out of his car on Lawrence Street. Pictures: MARK JESSER

A Wodonga man has hit out at poor disabled access to the city's prepoll booth after a difficult experience to cast his vote this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.