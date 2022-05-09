news, local-news,

A MIX-UP with a computer login prompted delays at the Wodonga prepolling centre as early voting for the federal election began on Monday. Late morning it was found the login being used to record ballots at the prepolling centre at the Salvation Army hall belonged to another early voting office which will operate at the former library site in Wodonga's High Street from Saturday. Australian Electoral Commission officer-in-charge Kathleen Laracy said as a result the system had to be shutdown and corrected. She said the votes lodged under the High St login were put in secured boxes and they will be counted as part of the High Street tally. "We kindly apologised to people in the line and asked them to come back or line-up," Ms Laracy said. The, queue to vote extended more than 20 metres and waiting time reached 40 minutes. There was also drama with disabled parking, with a council crew arriving in the afternoon to erect posts to designate access for stickered vehicles in Lawrence Street. In Albury, prepolling at the former tax office in Smollett Street was not as hectic. Returning officer Ruth Clarke said: "Everything is running pretty smoothly, I'm pretty happy. "We have had a steady flow (of voters)." IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Indi nominee Julian Fidge said he will not attend Tuesday night's Conversations with Candidates forum in Wodonga because he believes such events are biased in favour of Indi MP Helen Haines. He said candidates should be allowed to ask each other questions and said the fact agriculture was not raised at a Benalla forum showed they are "rigged", given the key role it plays in Indi. Benalla and Wodonga forum organiser Alice Meravi said in 300 presubmitted questions for Benalla, agriculture was not mentioned, and a panel of representatives from Dr Haines, Labor and Nationals oversaw the queries. Dr Haines said she did not determine the format. "The forums are organised by community groups, so the community group determines how they run, they've been run in similar formats in other years, everyone gets equal amounts of time to speak, questions come from multiple places, but they're community run," she said. Ms Meraki said Tuesday night's event would consist entirely of presubmitted questions which have to be lodged via swag.latrobe@gmail.com before noon Tuesday. The event at La Trobe University will run from 5pm to 7pm.

