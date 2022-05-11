Albury Racing Club has attracted capacity fields for the majority of its eight-race card on Friday.
The feature race on the card is $30,000 Albury Sprint Classic which has attracted some handy sprinters including Yeldarb, Boss Lady Rocks and Proud Mia.
Advertisement
Club chief Steve Hetherton said the was pleasantly surprised by the size of the fields for this time of year.
"Most of the races are capacity fields which is a bit surprising," Hetherton said.
"The feature sprint has attracted some quality sprinters and is going to be a good race.
"The forecast of rain from early in the week has gone from 100mm to less than 20mm, so there shouldn't be any dramas with the meeting going ahead.
ALSO IN SPORT
"There is a function in the members bar which is booked out.
"There is also another function, so between the two there is 380 people attending.
"Racing on Friday's is always good and the Scone Cup is on as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.