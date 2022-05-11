Barnawartha recruit Ben McPherson is expected to miss at least a month with a fractured cheekbone.
McPherson suffered the injury in the first-quarter in last weekend's clash against Rutherglen.
The tough as nails midfielder courageously played out the remainder of the match with the injury.
Tigers coach Kade Butters said McPherson had made a big impression in the midfield so far this season since crossing from Wodonga.
"Ben copped a knock to the face in the first-quarter but played out the rest to the game," Butters said.
"He didn't realise to after the game how severe the injury was.
"He blew his nose in the shower and started to notice a bit of swelling.
"Turns out he had a couple of fractures to his cheekbone.
"It just happened when he was going for the footy and he has quickly established a reputation as a hard-nut for his attack on the ball.
"He only knows one way and that is to put his head over the footy and to go as hard as he can.
"Hopefully Ben will be back in a month or so but he just needs to get himself right before contemplating playing again."
McPherson will miss this weekend's crucial clash against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
The Tigers also play Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Mitta United and Tallangatta over the following three rounds.
Midfielder Cameron McNeill has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury suffered in the opening round.
The two injuries rob the Tigers of two of their best midfielders.
