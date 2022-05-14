The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Working dog training in Walwa and Towong connect fire communities

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
May 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING PROGRESS: Gateway Health bushfire recovery case manager Marije Vanepenhuijsen, Towong Shire mayor Andrew Whitehead and Red Cross bushfire recovery officer Jessica Davison with her dog, Ruby.

A Working Dogs Training School running in Walwa and Towong has helped bring a different part of the community together to laugh, create new friends and socialise as part of a journey to recover from the 2019/2020 bushfires.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.