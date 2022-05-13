MAYORS from both sides of the Murray have called for residents to forget about politics and petty squabbles and unite on Sunday in a plea for better health services across the entire region.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton and his Albury counterpart Kylie King urged people from the twin cities and surrounding communities to band together at the Better Border Health rally to achieve a common goal.
It is hoped hundreds will gather on Sunday morning at Gateway Lakes to hear views from doctors, patients and anyone who wants to see action over the sometimes divisive issue of health, particularly the long-running push for a new hospital to be built.
Cr Poulton said a concerted effort was needed to benefit everyone. "We're willing participants - we want to sit down and say, 'yes there's a problem but how do we work through it', rather than pointing fingers or trying shift blame elsewhere," Cr Poulton said.
"It's not just about Albury, it's not just about Wodonga, it's the entire North East, it's the Southern Riverina - it would make complete sense to work together on this.
"We know that when we do combine our resources we really get good results and often find efficiencies."
Cr Poulton said health deficiencies were a national issue but this rally - to kick off at 11am - was aimed to put the spotlight on what was a crisis for the Border region.
"The cancer centre that we have not only services Albury-Wodonga but within a 100 kilometre radius - we're talking about residents from Benalla and other places," he said.
"It's about the importance of the community coming together, sharing their stories, standing united as one voice and fighting for a new health facility that will be shared by both communities.
"It is so important that people show up on Sunday, even if they don't have a story of their own."
Mayor Kylie King said it's important for the community to come down and show their support for an Albury-Wodonga hospital.
"As a member of the Albury-Wodonga community, I'm passionate about ensuring we can achieve better health outcomes for our community," Cr King said.
"I'll be attending this important community-driven event as part of a series of advocacy initiatives to show my support."
