The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Better Border Health rally to unite region to improve services

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 13 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL FOR UNITY: Albury mayor Kylie King and Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton have urged residents to turn out to tomorrow's rally. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

MAYORS from both sides of the Murray have called for residents to forget about politics and petty squabbles and unite on Sunday in a plea for better health services across the entire region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.