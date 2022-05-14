Two units on a central Wodonga block sold within minutes of each other to separate buyers at auction on Saturday.
Unit two on 30 South Street went under the hammer for $340,000 and there was also strong interest in unit one, which was finalised for $332,000.
The dwellings, both sold by PJ Murphy Real Estate, share a driveway with two more units, but are separate spaces.
PJ Murphy also auctioned off 11 Park Lane in Wodonga for $620,000 after strong bidding between two parties.
A bid was placed on behalf of the vendor for $500,000, before an offer came in for $525,000 and quickly jumped to $550,000.
The pair exchanged increases of $10,000 and the property was on market at $610,000 before being sold for $620,000.
Auctioneer Leon Kowski said the three-bedroom home was an ideal downsizer with great access to central Wodonga.
"Houses rarely come up for sale here," he said.
"Don't expect to see another opportunity like this, it could be a long way away."
The agency passed in 18 Howards Road at Baranduda as the reserve price was not reached for the four-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling on an acre block.
Meanwhile, a four-bedroom Albury home with expansive views of the city was passed in at auction by Stean Nicholls Real Estate.
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins sought an opening bid around $1.4 million for 609 Read Place, but there was no takers as private negotiations commenced for the property.
A five-bedroom home set on more than 60 acres at Ettamogah was passed in at auction with a price to be negotiated by Brian Unthank Real Estate.
Stean Nicholls got a result with 209 Bernhardt Street in East Albury, which was sold for an undisclosed fee after it was passed in at auction.
The three-bedroom house, which boasts views across Albury and Wodonga, attracted an opening bid of $500,000 and it jumped to $550,000 and then $600,000 before it started to slow.
An offer of $610,000 was accepted by auctioneer Nicholas Clark, and, after three more smaller bids, it wound up at $630,000 and was passed in.
