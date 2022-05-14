Three Albury-based candidates will travel more than two hours to Deniliquin for an election radio forum on Tuesday night.
Farrer incumbent Sussan Ley, Labor Party nomination Darren Cameron and former Albury deputy mayor and senate hopeful Amanda Cohn, who will represent the Greens, are the only three confirmed attendees.
Ms Cohn said the Greens' Farrer candidate Eli Davern was unavailable for the forum, but she was looking forward to hearing the needs of people at Deniliquin.
"What I'm hearing from communities across NSW is the real need for change," she said.
ABC Riverina regional radio will host the forum at Deniliquin RSL Club from 6pm, which will be broadcast live on ABC Goulburn-Murray's 106.5 FM frequency, as well as AM 675 and streamed on Facebook.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
