Bandiana Primary School has rolled out a food scrap program to teach its students the importance of recycling and reducing waste.
Parent Lee Beaumont created the program in 2014 with a focus on building a sustainable school community. Her passion came after placing a green waste bin in her son's classroom.
It soon grew across the primary school, with even the teachers getting involved.
She collects the scraps each week to feed her horses, sheep and chickens.
The students fill about six bins a week, preventing the waste from going to the landfill.
Mrs Beaumont wants people to see this as an opportunity to recycle food scraps.
"People should see the scraps as a resource to feed their animals," she said. "Or to make compost to feed the soil to grow more in.
"We don't want animals to eat plastic, so we ask the students to be careful not to put their rubbish in the wrong bin.
"I want to teach the children where their waste goes and how to be mindful of litter first."
The mother of three lives in Bandiana on a farm with 30 fruit trees, worm farms, compost and a vegetable garden.
"The animals come running when they see me with the buckets of food waste; even the dog gets the odd sandwich," she said.
"It's lovely to see that children use what they know about recycling and tell their parents and grandparents about what they're learning at school."
Assistant principal Laura Presely said the passion behind Mrs Beaumont's involvement with the school is why the program had succeeded.
"It's wonderful to see the ability that the children have to pick up on what goes in each bin," she said.
"They're really good at recognising the bins are for food scraps only and put their rubbish in the other."
"Sustainability is a huge issue, it's good we are educating the children on this issue now, before it's too late."
Foundation B student five-year-old Valla Burgess has been a keen recycler in the classroom.
"I really like to clean up," Valla said. "I really want our school to be really clean."
Her fellow classmate, Alfie Hamilton, also 5, said the program is so "we don't litter".
