Wodonga's season is alive after toppling Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Ethan Redcliffe kicked five goals in the 12.12 (84) to 8.9 (57) home win.
"I reckon last week (in the loss to Yarrawonga) we got the hunt we were missing, the intent was there and something we could build on and it was great to get a win against a quality side," delighted coach Jordan Taylor said.
Redcliffe and Werribee forward Hudson Garoni (three goals) were superb, while the Hawks' Alex Marklew kicked four majors.
