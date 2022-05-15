Unheralded Wangaratta ruck Chris Knowles says confidence is behind his breakout season in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 25-year-old struggled to play consistently at Wangaratta Rovers, but the swap to their arch rivals in October, 2020, has reignited his career.
The 193cm Knowles was asked if he was in career-best form after winning the battle against Myrtleford's ruck combination of Dawson Simpson and Callum Crisp on Saturday.
"Yeah, I feel it is," he replied.
"It's the confidence that the coaches have given me, I've had two really strong pre-seasons and 'Reidy' (coach Ben Reid) and the other coaches have instilled a lot of faith in me.
"I'm a bit older as well and that certainly helps, while it's the fittest I've ever been."
Knowles is a genuine contender for the league's best ruck after the first six rounds, along with Yarrawonga's former VFL big man Lach Howe and Raiders' Isaac Muller.
"To be honest with Chris, it's been his work ethic, he got to every session during the pre-season," Reid offered.
"He came and saw me at the end of last season and said, 'what do I need to do'?
"I said, 'I reckon you need to cover the ground better' and he's running as well as he ever has, he's put on a bit of size as well (he's 100kgs), I couldn't be happier with him."
Knowles will face Muller on Saturday.
