The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington coach Adam Schneider played his first game for six years to help out the reserves

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 16 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMEBACK: Adam Schneider pulled on a Lavington jumper for the reserves clash with North Albury on Saturday and kicked three goals. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Lavington coach Adam Schneider came out of retirement to play his first game for six years on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.