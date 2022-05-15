The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Mark Whiley uncertain why team struggles to kick late goals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 15 2022 - 10:27am, first published 9:33am
LETHAL LEFT: Corowa-Rutherglen's Jarred Lane has a booming left foot kick and he sends his team into attack, despite Yarrawonga's Logan Morey. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley admits he's at a loss to explain the club's final quarter fadeouts after holding on for a thrilling seven-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.

