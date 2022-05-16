Thurgoona has been boosted by the signing of big man Tom Osmotherly.
Osmotherly was officially cleared by the Wagga Tigers last week.
He played in the Bulldogs' thrilling one point win over Yackandandah on the weekend.
It was his first match of the season after failing to play with the Tigers so far this year.
In a further bonus, the Bulldogs also recently signed Brad Spurr in a boost to their key forward stocks.
Barton medallist Jayden Kotzur also came out of retirement two weeks ago and is set to play most matches for the remainder of the season.
Bulldogs coach Dan Cleary said it was an unexpected bonus to land three key signings a third of the way through the Tallangatta league season.
"We are delighted to be able to add to our list at this time of year," Cleary said.
"Tom lives in Thurgoona and was finding it difficult to commit to the Wagga Tigers with all the travel involved.
"He has been training with us for the past month and knows a few of the players from when he last played in the competition.
"Tom will be a massive inclusion for us and obviously a huge boost to our finals aspirations."
Cleary said both Kotzur and Spurr will add some much needed firepower.
Kotzur booted nine goals in round five against Wodonga Saints in his first match since the 2019 grand final.
"Brad Spurr played his first match in round four and Kotzur in round five," he said.
"Having their experience is invaluable.
"Brad played seniors for North Albury in 2016-17 before heading overseas.
"He just returned home this year and was unsure if he was going to play.
"But he knew a few of the players who were able to lure him into playing again.
"Brad is a key forward and at 190cm provides us with a tall marking target and will play predominantly as a centre half-forward."
Osmotherly is a premiership player with Wagga Tigers but has had previous stints in both the Tallangatta and Hume leagues.
Originally from Western Australia, Osmotherly played with Rutherglen in 2016-17 before crossing to the Murray Magpies in 2018.
The Bulldogs sit sixth with a 4-2 record with a third of the season completed.
They are yet to claim a big scalp with all four wins against the lesser-lights of the competition and face Chiltern and Rutherglen after this weekend's bye.
