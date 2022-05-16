A new sporting star is emerging on the Border by the name of Hamali Binding.
The 16-year-old has burst onto the scene in CrossFit - a combination of weightlifting, conditioning and gymnastics - and has already qualified for the prestigious Torian Pro just over six months after trying the sport for the first time.
Advertisement
Binding, who trains at CrossFit TMA in Wodonga, will compete in Brisbane from May 20-22 with the ultimate goal of making it all the way to the sport's biggest stage - the CrossFit Games.
"I am so excited for Torian," Binding said.
"It still doesn't feel real.
"It will definitely be out of my comfort zone, especially in front of so many people, but it's going to be such a good experience for me.
"This has been a goal of mine since starting CrossFit.
"I'm going to give it my all and enjoy the ride.
"People have told me I progress and pick things up very quickly but I know there's still so much more work to put in.
"I've started a little later than other girls my age but I'm happy to stay in my own lane and enjoy every learning curve and achievement."
It's been a meteoric rise for the former netballer and track and field athlete, who started going to the gym more often when the first COVID wave shut team sports down in 2020.
With her father, DJ, struggling to keep pace with her, Binding sought out a new challenge and quickly found her niche with CrossFit.
"She came to a gymnastics seminar and a few weeks later, we sat down and she told me 'I want to go to the Games' so I said 'let's do it' and the next morning we started work," training partner Ryan Miller revealed.
"I love seeing how quickly 'Ham' has learnt.
"She's found the sport 10 years earlier than I did and what she's doing is bloody amazing."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Binding's coach, Zak Rogers, sees no reason why she can't go all the way to the top.
"They say in CrossFit that your competitive years are limited to around (age) 30 so Hamali's still got 14 years ahead of her," Rogers said.
"The possibilities in that are endless.
"We don't even have to push hard yet.
"We can pace this journey over the next few years until she's absolutely ready to give the Games a red-hot go.
Advertisement
"I can very much visualise her standing on top of the podium at the Games."
The Torian Pro, held at the Pat Rafter Arena, is one of several semi-finals taking place around the world ahead of the Games in the United States later this year.
"I would like to go as far as I can," Binding said.
"I know, being 16, I have lots of time to get to the CrossFit Games.
"It's my dream to make a career of this and I can definitely see that happening.
"The CrossFit community is awesome. I'm surrounded by caring people and hitting new goals every day."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.