NEW Border band Cherry Chain will hit the ground running this Friday.
The four-piece pop-rock outfit will perform its debut gig to a full house at Albury's newest live music venue, Birddog.
Cherry Chain is made up of Border musicians: Olivia Britton (lead vocalist), Jack Mills (lead guitarist), Mitch Csorba (bass guitar) and Blake Furness (drums).
Britton said the band had been in the pipeline since the start of the year.
"Blake and I had the idea of coming together as a band and then we got Jack and Mitch on board," she said.
"We've been getting together for about two-and-a-half months and this will be our debut gig on Friday night."
Furness said their musical style was pop rock/punk.
"We're kind of a pop rock outfit with elements of all genres," he said.
"We'll perform covers for now until we grow a fan base and then throw in some originals."
A school teacher by day, Furness said the band members all came from different backgrounds.
He and Mills had known each other since studying at university.
"Each time we'd tried to do something together, it didn't come off," Furness said.
"I've know Mitch for 18 or 19 years and Olivia was new to me."
Studying and working in a pharmacy, Csorba said Birddog was an excellent venue for their debut gig.
"It's one of the best venues for local bands to get a start," he said.
"It's open upstairs and a really good environment to perform in."
Cherry Chain is supporting Border band Mary Roll at Birddog on Friday night.
Mary Roll is launching its single Get Back.
Located opposite Regent Cinemas, Birddog will host Friday's gig from 8pm.
For those who missed out on tickets, Cherry Chain will perform at Beer Deluxe Albury for a charity event on June 19.
