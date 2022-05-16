The Border Mail

Jockey John Kissick's riding future is at the crossroads

By Matt Malone
May 16 2022 - 7:00am
Jockey John Kissick is weighing-up his future in the saddle.

THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning jockey John Kissick is taking some time to weigh up his future in the sport.

