THREE-time Southern District premiership-winning jockey John Kissick is taking some time to weigh up his future in the sport.
Kissick will this week see a specialist as old injuries, including the broken leg he sustained at last year's Gold Cup carnival, continue to give him trouble.
Advertisement
Kissick is off to Melbourne this week to see the specialist but is sick off his injuries flaring up every few weeks.
The talented jockey missed more than three years after a steer-riding accident in 2016, and then sustained a broken leg 12 months into his comeback that kept him out for another year.
Kissick will make a decision on his future after the visit to the specialist.
ALSO IN SPORT
Meanwhile, stewards have cleared all jockeys of careless riding from the fall involving Jordan Mallyon at Albury last month.
The Canberra-based jockey is sidelined for three to four months with a broken hand after being dislodged from the Kevin Hanley-trained Magic Marvel.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.