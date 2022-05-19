YOUR SAY: Indi feels 'exactly how I imagined democracy to be as a kid'

I'm new to Indi. Coming from a safe seat, it feels totally different here.
It feels exactly how I imagined democracy to be as a kid, before I learned about pork barrelling, toeing the party line and gag motions. For the first time in years, I feel buoyed by politics. Even after a deeply uninspiring leader's debate that Sunday.
The groundswell of good-humoured, orange-clad volunteers seem to have quietly re-shaped a political system here. I think it means our elected representative doesn't take our support for granted, but rather listens to us and advocates for us honestly in Parliament.
I'm no longer tripping over my own words trying to explain politics to my three year old daughter. I can't wait to see her form her own views, learn about her own vote, and how she has the power to change things. Or keep them the same if she wants.
Indi, please hold tight this gift of independent representation and re-elect Helen Haines.
The Labor candidate had raised the issue of application for postal votes; the reply as printed in your newspaper. "There was no data mining in my office, we sent out postal vote applications to every person on the electoral roll, it is a service to the electorate, there was no QR codes, there was no sending information to anybody else or mining data."
I had received three applications for postal votes; two had reply paid envelopes addressed to Postal Vote Application etc; one of these had a QR code on the accompanying letter. The third one had a QR code on the official side and a photo of Helen Haines on reverse; the reply paid envelope was addressed to Helen Haines MP. Was this a QR code, a slip of the tongue or something else?
Now it's official - super is not super anymore. It's a piggy bank utilised every time the self-styled "better economic managers" (aka the Coalition) have no idea how to fund people's COVID recovery or put down a house deposit. So, where is an assured retirement income going to come from?
