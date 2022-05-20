Martin Fraser has been to many model train shows, but will exhibit for the first time at an annual Border event.
The 16-year-old, with the assistance of his father, Peter, is excited to share his display at the annual Murray Railway Modellers model train show this weekend.
"I love looking at the detail and the time and effort people put into layouts, they're really art. The sculpting, buildings, it's a world that comes alive and that's what model trains are," he said.
"There's just something so magical about a steam locomotive."
Show convenor Grant Myers said nine "high-quality" layouts from near and far would be on display.
The show runs from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday at Lavington's Mirambeena Community Centre.
