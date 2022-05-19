CDHBU has signed Brent Rose in a timely boost to its flagging finals aspirations.
Rose played his first match for the sixth-placed Power last weekend and highlighted his undoubted ability with a best-on-ground display.
He played five matches for Corowa-Rutherglen last year but hadn't been sighted for the Roos this season.
Power coach John Pratt said a dynamic midfielder the calibre of Rose was high on the recruiting wish-list.
"Brent was a big inclusion last weekend and is something that we have been working hard to make happen," Pratt said.
"He was on the move from Corowa for a few different reasons and we were able to accommodate that.
"Brent has got a few mates at CDHBU and he had the time of his life last week.
"He got best-on-ground and is a massive inclusion for us.
"The added bonus is he hasn't played much football recently and is only going to get better.
"Everybody knows he can play, he just hasn't been able to train much so far this season but was still outstanding on the weekend.
"Brent will be a bit of an X-factor for us and is a silky, outside hard runner that can deliver the footy and is something we certainly lack in our midfield.
"We have got the grunt just not the silk."
The Power were one of the most improved sides in the competition last year but have struggled for form so far this season.
Pratt didn't try to sugarcoat the Power's opening six rounds.
"We are certainly not playing anywhere near our best footy at the moment which is frustrating," he said.
"We only did enough to get over the line in the first few games against Henty, Culcairn and Murray Magpies.
"It was a disappointing result against the Billabong Crows who were able to overrun us.
"The last two weeks against Brock-Burrum and Jindera have been disappointing.
"Yes we have been undermanned with injuries but haven't been performing either."
Pratt pinpointed the Power's attack which hasn't been able to kick 10 goals a match for the past month as one of the biggest issues.
"We recruited well and added a bit more firepower to our attack this year," he said.
"If you look on paper which is always a dangerous thing to do, we are a lot stronger up forward.
"I just think the opposition have worked us out and our delivery has been poor.
"It's killing us to be honest."
The Power host Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in a clash that appears crucial to both sides finals aspirations.
CDHBU hopes to welcome back Kyle Docherty, Corey Smith and Nathan Rhodes.
