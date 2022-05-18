Mick Malthouse says listening to Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore being interviewed on 3AW last week was what prompted him to throw his support behind the struggling club.
Hore was interviewed in the wake of the Lions having been belted by a league record 431-points against Beechworth after more than half the side was ruled out with COVID.
Malthouse said dozens of clubs are struggling to bounce back from the impacts of COVID which was something that resonated with the triple AFL premiership coach.
"I was born and bred as you know in Ballarat and played for a little side which no longer exists," Malthouse told 3AW on Monday.
"My grandfather played at Gordon Football Club which is now part of the Central Highlands football league which is a very successful competition.
"So I'm familiar with country football and when you recruit players, they have all got a story.
"I remember Trevor Poole saying to me he played for Speed which is now Tempy-Gorya-Patchewollock, so it's four football clubs combined to make one.
"So I just have this urge to make sure that towns don't die because their football sides die.
"If there is a strong community backing of the football and netball side, the town survives.
"But once that diminishes and goes away - little towns just seem to crumble and have no soul."
Malthouse will host the seniors' training session on Thursday (May 26) as part of a fundraising event for the club.
"I know hosting a training session will not solve the problem of the club's losses," he said.
"But just maybe it will get a few people around town to get down to training and have some dinner.
"It costs X amount of money to put a side on the ground each week, so maybe we can raise some money to help get the club through the rest of the year.
"The club has been hit hard through COVID.
"On top of that I was speaking to Darryl (Hore) and he said the club has got no juniors."
Malthouse will take training from 6-7pm before dinner in the club rooms followed by a Q&A, photo opportunities and autographs.
The club will also auction some items including a signed Collingwood and Carlton jumper and four member tickets to the Carlton Football Club.
Cost to attend the dinner and function is $25 adults, $5 under-16.
The club is also running a raffle for five people to join Malthouse for breakfast the following day.
