Chiltern is currently awaiting the return of goal shooter Zoe Rae with an injury disrupting her Tallangatta and District netball season.
Rae is set to miss several weeks with a calf concern, but Swans' coach Lee Brookes has praised her side for rallying together in her absence.
"We'll get through the next few weeks and hopefully Zoe recovers a bit quicker than she's expecting," Brookes said.
"She's disappointed, but there's nothing she can do."
With Covid and injuries troubling teams this season, Brookes admitted adapting is all part of the game now.
"Everyone's trying to get through it, whether it's Covid, general illness or injuries," she said.
"You just have to deal with it and keep pushing forward.
"I'm sympathetic for the players because they're missing out and they want to play.
"Their teams want them there and no one wants to miss out when they're part of a team."
The Swans have so far won three of its clashes against Barnawartha, Wahgunyah and Rutherglen and have been handed losses by Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Tallangatta and Yackandandah.
"It hasn't been an easy start, but we're just battling through," Brookes said.
"We're just getting through everybody and seeing where we're going to fit.
"It just makes us hungry for more wins."
Chiltern was rejoined by Hannah Thomas during the A-grade side's most recent 19 goal win against the Cats, while Molly Phibbs has also returned.
With a young side this season, the Swans are calling on the club's depth and talent in its under-17s squad.
"We are very young," Brookes said.
"We were looking at the age on the court, and everyone was under 25. There was no one over the age of 25 on that court.
"They're physically and mentally ready, otherwise I wouldn't throw them out there."
Chiltern is now preparing to take on Thurgoona for a home game when round seven of the Tallangatta and District Netball Association season rolls around.
All clubs face a bye round this weekend, however some will still take to the court for the highly anticipated interleague clash against the Hume League in Jindera on Sunday.
After six rounds, Kiewa-Sandy Creek are leading the way and are yet to drop a game so far this season.
The Hawks are closely followed by Tallangatta and Mitta United, while Thurgoona and Beechworth round out the A-grade competition's top five.
The Bushrangers are so far the biggest improvers after an eight place finish last year.
