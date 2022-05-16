The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Lily McKimmie and Hannah Thornber make A-grade debuts for Wodonga

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: 14-year-old Lily McKimmie was one of two young players to make their A-grade debut for Wodonga on the weekend, with Hannah Thornber also taking to the court against Wangaratta Rovers.

Wodonga has showcased some of its young emerging talent with two players making their A-grade Ovens and Murray netball debuts for the club on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.