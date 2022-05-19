Yarrawonga has received a boost with former player Jack Sexton returning to the club on a part-time basis in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The emerging on-baller has played two games with Richmond VFL, but was aligned to Eastern Football League outfit Balwyn as his 'home' club.
However, the 20-year-old has elected to rejoin the Pigeons when he's not playing at state level.
"I'm excited to go back to where I played most of my junior footy and able to use Yarrawonga as my local club," he said just prior to starting training at the Tigers late yesterday.
I'm excited to go back to where I played most of my junior footy and able to use Yarrawonga as my local club.- Jack Sexton
"The community and volunteers are a big part of me."
Sexton is the son of Yarrawonga 1989 premiership player and former Pigeons' coach Damian.
The youngster debuted for the Tigers against Casey Demons on the Anzac Day weekend, collecting 12 disposals.
He then kicked two goals in the 37-point win over Port Melbourne a fortnight ago.
Sexton and his younger brother Will found themselves in the unique position of playing against each other in a VFL pre-season game.
Will was playing for Box Hill, but he's played the last two matches with the Pigeons.
The teenager racked up 21 disposals in the 17-point win over Wodonga and followed it with 13 in the thrilling victory over Corowa-Rutherglen last Sunday.
If the pair play together at the Pigeons, it will be the second set of siblings in the midfield, with the Wheelers - Willie and Harry - starring over the first six rounds.
However, the younger Sextons are also capable of playing other positions, with Jack starting on a wing and forward pocket in his two Tigers' appearances.
Confidence is growing, certainly outside the club if not inside, that the Pigeons are as well equipped as any club, outside red-hot favourites Wangaratta.
Profile forward Leigh Williams has played only two games after breaking a finger just prior to round one and has proven the match-winner in both appearances against Wodonga and Corowa-Rutherglen.
At the other end, Leigh Masters appears capable of stopping any forward.
When you throw in a midfield, led by the Wheelers and, just like Williams, another boom recruit in Nick Fothergill, plus the ruck work of Lach Howe, the Pigeons fully deserve to be sitting second with a five-one win-loss record.
Advertisement
And their only loss was when they capitulated in the final quarter against Wangaratta Rovers, who stormed home to win by three points.
To top if off, the Pigeons' highest profile signing in ex-Carlton small forward Michael Gibbons hasn't played yet due to a calf injury, so given he's a livewire player, the frustration of missing his new club's rebuild will only add to his energetic nature when he returns, hopefully after next week's interleague bye.
The Pigeons should win at home on Saturday against North Albury, although it has improved by at least 10-12 goals in the past two appearances.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yarrawonga's greatest tests will come after the break when it faces Albury and Wangaratta, with a match against bottom outfit Wodonga Raiders sandwiched in-between.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.