The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Union leaders have called on Catholic schools to join strike action

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:43am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Catholic schools strike organised by the Independent Education Union of Australia will take place next Friday. Picture: FILE PHOTO

The union for Catholic schools has encouraged staff in the Albury region to gather in support of the teachers strike next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Cadet journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.