The union for Catholic schools has encouraged staff in the Albury region to gather in support of the teachers strike next week.
More than 17,000 members from 540 Catholic schools across NSW and the ACT have voted on industrial action, which will take place for a full day on Friday, May 27.
The Independent Education Union of Australia (IEUA) has been negotiating a new enterprise agreement locally with the Catholic Education diocese in Wagga.
IEUA strike organiser Anthony Telford said the decision had not been taken lightly.
"We see there is a significant issue, particularly around staffing levels, which have been exacerbated by Covid," he said.
"Young teachers are finding it particularly challenging as they are starting out in their careers.
"The retention rates are disastrous."
The union's Hear Our Voice campaign is calling for a pay increase of between 10 and 15 per cent over two years, pay parity with colleagues in public sector schools, reduced administration tasks, more time to plan lessons, and an end to staff shortages.
Union member Terri-Anne Scott said the teaching profession had gone through a lot of change since she began teaching 16 years ago, and the amount of administration work required to make sure students were looked after had increased.
"I believe that, collectively, it's important to us to demonstrate that what we're asking for is real," she said.
"At the end of the day, we have to look after ourselves as well."
Ms Scott said she entered teaching as a second career because she was passionate about nurturing young people to become lifelong learners.
Catholic Education Canberra and Goulburn director Ross Fox said said the decision to strike was regrettable given the disruption students, parents, and the school community had endured over the last two years.
"Catholic Education strongly supports teachers and general staff receiving a meaningful pay increase and improved benefits for the important job they do," he said.
"We've responded to all of the union's claims and offered a range of significant benefits for staff, including a guarantee to at least match any pay increase provided to public school teachers."
At least one Albury Catholic school will participate in the strike.
A number of Border Catholic schools were contacted for comment.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
