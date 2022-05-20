The Border Mail

Trainer Mitch Beer targets Rosehill meeting with Hardware Lane and Mnementh

Updated May 20 2022 - 1:57am, first published 1:30am
CITY BOUND: Trainer Mitch Beer will target Saturday's Rosehill meeting with a two-pronged attack in Hardware Lane and Mnementh. Hardware Lane won a TAB Highway at his most recent start.

For in-form Mitch Beer, a cracking track gallop off a scintillating Hawkesbury TAB Highway win and appraisal from James McDonald, guarantees Hardware Lane is in even finer fettle for Saturday's Rosehill Gardens episode.

